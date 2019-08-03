BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Comparing side by side

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeyondSpring Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BeyondSpring Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Liquidity

BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares and 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.