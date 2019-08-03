BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Comparing side by side

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-86.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeyondSpring Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us BeyondSpring Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.1%
Liquidity
BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares and 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.31%
|-26%
|-73.51%
|-84.34%
|-94.14%
|-85.01%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
BeyondSpring Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
