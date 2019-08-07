BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Comparison side by side

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BeyondSpring Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BeyondSpring Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for BeyondSpring Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $31.33, while its potential downside is -1.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 35.8% respectively. BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 77.22%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.