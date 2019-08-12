BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Comparison side by side

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see BeyondSpring Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BeyondSpring Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Cortexyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.