BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Comparison side by side

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.42
|0.00
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|5
|3.28
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|-387%
|-245.8%
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 23.69% respectively. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.2%
|-4.27%
|-18.84%
|-17.93%
|-48.98%
|-21.65%
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|-0.97%
|-11.92%
|-14%
|-7.78%
|-42.05%
|21.43%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while CollPlant Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend.
Summary
CollPlant Holdings Ltd. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
