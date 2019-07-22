BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Comparison side by side

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 3.28 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Table 2 represents BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 23.69% respectively. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while CollPlant Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.