BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Contrasting side by side

Both BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

Demonstrates BeyondSpring Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7%

Liquidity

BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for BeyondSpring Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is $9, which is potential 108.82% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BeyondSpring Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 11.9%. BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 77.22%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has -21.65% weaker performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 11.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.