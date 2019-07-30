BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 22.37 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights BeyondSpring Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.4. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BeyondSpring Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 0.8%. Insiders held roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.