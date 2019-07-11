BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Comparison side by side

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 42.76 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BeyondSpring Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 and its Quick Ratio is 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BeyondSpring Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 135.29% and its consensus target price is $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.