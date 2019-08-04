BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Comparison side by side

Both BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares and 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance while Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.