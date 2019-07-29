Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)

As Processed & Packaged Goods companies, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) and Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat Inc. 132 115.76 N/A -0.51 0.00 Campbell Soup Company 38 1.24 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Beyond Meat Inc. and Campbell Soup Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Campbell Soup Company 0.00% -12.1% -1.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Beyond Meat Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Campbell Soup Company has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Beyond Meat Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Campbell Soup Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Beyond Meat Inc. and Campbell Soup Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Campbell Soup Company 2 2 0 2.50

$97 is Beyond Meat Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -56.33%. Meanwhile, Campbell Soup Company’s average price target is $37, while its potential downside is -10.50%. The results provided earlier shows that Campbell Soup Company appears more favorable than Beyond Meat Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Beyond Meat Inc. and Campbell Soup Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53.7% respectively. Beyond Meat Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Campbell Soup Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Beyond Meat Inc. 20.3% 0% 0% 0% 0% 32.2% Campbell Soup Company 1.01% -2.16% 12.46% 0.03% -2.65% 18.16%

For the past year Beyond Meat Inc. was more bullish than Campbell Soup Company.

Summary

Beyond Meat Inc. beats Campbell Soup Company on 7 of the 9 factors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment provides Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, and bakery and frozen products in the United States retail; ArnottÂ’s biscuits in Australia and the Asia Pacific; and Kelsen cookies worldwide, as well as meals and shelf-stable beverages in Australia and the Asia Pacific. The Campbell Fresh segment offers Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages, and refrigerated salad dressings; and Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips, and tortilla chips, as well as refrigerated soups. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.