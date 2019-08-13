Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Reaches $166.61 After 4.00% Down Move; Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Shorts Decreased By 8.37%

The stock of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $166.61. About 2.03 million shares traded. Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $10.03 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $159.95 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BYND worth $401.08M less.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) had a decrease of 8.37% in short interest. VNDA’s SI was 4.49M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.37% from 4.90M shares previously. With 730,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s short sellers to cover VNDA’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 105,904 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 10/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 6c; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD; 20/05/2018 – Vanda Insights Doesn’t See U.S. Oil Sanctions Against Venezuela (Video); 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $43.0M; 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant meat products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.03 billion. The firm sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names. It currently has negative earnings. Beyond Meat, Inc. sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $800.17 million. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ , a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. It has a 28.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist.

Among 3 analysts covering Vanda (NASDAQ:VNDA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Vanda had 5 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the shares of VNDA in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald.