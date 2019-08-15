Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Reaches $147.29 After 6.00% Down Move; Shorts at Iveric Bio (ISEE) Raised By 3.09%

Iveric Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) had an increase of 3.09% in short interest. ISEE’s SI was 557,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.09% from 541,200 shares previously. With 154,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Iveric Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s short sellers to cover ISEE’s short positions. The SI to Iveric Bio Inc’s float is 1.73%. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 14,024 shares traded. IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) has declined 50.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.83% the S&P500.

The stock of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.58% or $15.61 during the last trading session, reaching $147.29. About 3.65M shares traded. Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $8.86 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $138.45 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BYND worth $531.84 million less.

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant meat products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.86 billion. The firm sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names. It currently has negative earnings. Beyond Meat, Inc. sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

IVERIC bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company has market cap of $46.55 million. The firm is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy , a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD). It has a 0.71 P/E ratio. It is also developing High temperature requirement A serine peptidase 1 protein (HtrA1) inhibitors for the treatment of GA secondary to dry AMD and other age-related retinal diseases, such as wet AMD and idiopathic polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy.