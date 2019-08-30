Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) and The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Contrasting side by side

Since Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) and The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) are part of the Processed & Packaged Goods industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat Inc. 141 59.14 N/A -0.53 0.00 The J. M. Smucker Company 116 1.58 N/A 4.53 24.56

Table 1 demonstrates Beyond Meat Inc. and The J. M. Smucker Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Beyond Meat Inc. and The J. M. Smucker Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The J. M. Smucker Company 0.00% 6.4% 3%

Liquidity

Beyond Meat Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, The J. M. Smucker Company which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Beyond Meat Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The J. M. Smucker Company.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Beyond Meat Inc. and The J. M. Smucker Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 The J. M. Smucker Company 1 4 1 2.17

Beyond Meat Inc.’s consensus price target is $156, while its potential downside is -6.94%. Competitively The J. M. Smucker Company has a consensus price target of $114.83, with potential upside of 9.20%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The J. M. Smucker Company seems more appealing than Beyond Meat Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Beyond Meat Inc. and The J. M. Smucker Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.8% and 81%. About 5.2% of Beyond Meat Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are The J. M. Smucker Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Beyond Meat Inc. -3.16% 28.79% 0% 0% 0% 198.87% The J. M. Smucker Company -0.81% -4.57% -9.25% 7.45% 0.14% 18.93%

For the past year Beyond Meat Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The J. M. Smucker Company.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products. It also provides pet premium products, dog snacks, ice cream toppings, pickles, and canned milk. The company offers its products primarily under the Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts, CafÃ© Bustelo, Folgers Gourmet Selections, Jif, Smucker's, Crisco, Pillsbury, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Natural Balance, Kibbles ?n Bits, 9Lives, Pup-Peroni, Nature's Recipe, Robin Hood, Five Roses, and Douwe Egberts brands. It sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, food wholesalers, drug stores, club stores, mass merchandisers, discount and dollar stores, military commissaries, natural foods stores and distributors, pet specialty stores, and online retailers; and through retail channels, and foodservice distributors and operators. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.