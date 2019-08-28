Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is a company in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Beyond Meat Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.39% of all Processed & Packaged Goods’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Beyond Meat Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.87% of all Processed & Packaged Goods companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Beyond Meat Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.97% 15.39% 4.75%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Beyond Meat Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat Inc. N/A 141 0.00 Industry Average 212.68M 1.18B 28.25

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Beyond Meat Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.11 2.25 2.45

The potential upside of the peers is -6.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Beyond Meat Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Beyond Meat Inc. -3.16% 28.79% 0% 0% 0% 198.87% Industry Average 12.34% 12.06% 13.14% 27.27% 16.12% 40.95%

For the past year Beyond Meat Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Beyond Meat Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Beyond Meat Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.29 Quick Ratio. Beyond Meat Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Beyond Meat Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Beyond Meat Inc. does not pay a dividend.