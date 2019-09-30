Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Dsm Capital Partners Has Upped Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) Holding

Analysts expect Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) to report $0.05 EPS on November, 4.BYND’s profit would be $3.01M giving it 743.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Beyond Meat, Inc.’s analysts see 400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $148.62. About 1.65 million shares traded. Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) stake by 6.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dsm Capital Partners Llc acquired 43,340 shares as Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Dsm Capital Partners Llc holds 755,242 shares with $190.33M value, up from 711,902 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Company now has $68.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $252.96. About 1.61M shares traded or 64.94% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant meat products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.94 billion. The firm sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names. It currently has negative earnings. Beyond Meat, Inc. sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

More notable recent Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Beyond Meat: Competition Will Only Intensify – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trouble for Beyond Meat shorts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Barclays Positive on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), Analyst Sees Positive Short-Term Share Price Reaction – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Beyond Meatâ€™s Latest Competitor Is Only the Worldâ€™s Largest Food Company – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Beyond Meat Stock Could Crash to $70, Analyst Says – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Beyond Meat has $18900 highest and $9700 lowest target. $156.60’s average target is 5.37% above currents $148.62 stock price. Beyond Meat had 9 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18200 target in Friday, August 2 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua Natl Bank has invested 0.18% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ohio-based Hendley And Inc has invested 0.61% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ftb Advsr has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,190 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg Ltd accumulated 380 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Paragon Management Limited Co accumulated 75 shares. Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 80,266 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 15,835 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 930 were reported by Affinity Inv Advsrs Lc. Moreover, Stock Yards Natl Bank And Trust Co has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,036 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,493 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.22% stake. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 1.05M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased Cl C stake by 471 shares to 18,722 valued at $20.24M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Globant (NYSE:GLOB) stake by 3,525 shares and now owns 16,210 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 8.32% above currents $252.96 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 6. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.