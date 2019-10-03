Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Avon Products (AVP) Sentiment Is 0.87

Avon Products Inc (AVP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.20, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 86 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 99 trimmed and sold equity positions in Avon Products Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 284.13 million shares, down from 318.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Avon Products Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 45 Reduced: 54 Increased: 57 New Position: 29.

Analysts expect Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) to report $0.05 EPS on November, 4.BYND’s profit would be $3.01 million giving it 722.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Beyond Meat, Inc.’s analysts see 400.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $144.42. About 465,011 shares traded. Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Latin America, North Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The firm offers beauty products, including skincare products that include personal care products, as well as fragrances and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, childrenÂ’s products, and nutritional products. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products through direct selling by representatives.

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on November, 7. AVP’s profit will be $8.87 million for 54.44 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 14.18% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. for 32.01 million shares. Shah Capital Management owns 4.13 million shares or 8.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda. has 4.12% invested in the company for 2.70 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Odey Asset Management Group Ltd has invested 1.68% in the stock. Tig Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5.93 million shares.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 14.18% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. for 32.01 million shares. Shah Capital Management owns 4.13 million shares or 8.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda. has 4.12% invested in the company for 2.70 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Odey Asset Management Group Ltd has invested 1.68% in the stock. Tig Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5.93 million shares.

The stock increased 3.20% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $4.355. About 3.15 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) has risen 168.99% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Beyond Meat has $18900 highest and $9700 lowest target. $156.60’s average target is 8.43% above currents $144.42 stock price. Beyond Meat had 9 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of BYND in report on Tuesday, August 20 to “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant meat products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.69 billion. The firm sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names. It currently has negative earnings. Beyond Meat, Inc. sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.