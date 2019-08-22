Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Bce (BCE) Stake By $333,124; World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. World Wrestling has $157 highest and $8500 lowest target. $107.40’s average target is 45.00% above currents $74.07 stock price. World Wrestling had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) earned “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, March 14. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by M Partners. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. See World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) latest ratings:

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $5.83 billion. The firm operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios divisions. It has a 88.81 P/E ratio. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,087 shares. Raymond James Finance Services holds 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 4,618 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 29,265 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.05% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Steinberg Asset Management holds 0.35% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 64,139 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 12,461 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 4,144 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Mgmt Incorporated owns 37,715 shares. Navellier And Associates, a Nevada-based fund reported 42,687 shares. Stevens Mngmt Lp stated it has 40,216 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Ameriprise invested 0.02% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Oppenheimer invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp has 200,100 shares.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $74.07. About 1.21 million shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:WWE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How WWE Could Further Monetize NXT Following TV Deal – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Are Looking at WWE All Wrong – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “WWE Moving NXT To USA Network Could Disrupt AEW, Fox Plans – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

