Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) Holding by $229.80 Million; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Increased Its Holding in Royal Caribbean (RCL) by $1.45 Million as Stock Value Declined

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) by 31.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 4.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 10.47M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $500.65 million, down from 15.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 1.42 million shares traded. Brookfield ASet Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean (RCL) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 142,500 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.27 million, up from 130,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 1.35M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 812,077 shares to 4.49M shares, valued at $77.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

