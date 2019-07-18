Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lifted Harley Davidson (HOG) Stake; Voloridge Investment Management Stake In Juniper Networks (JNPR) Was Boosted

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 95,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.94M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.06 million, up from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 246,722 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson: Accelerating Strategy for Growth; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – EXPECTS ONGOING ANNUAL CASH SAVINGS OF $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Harley-Davidson says tariffs threaten `significant impact’ on sales; 06/03/2018 – Turkey could retaliate U.S. tariffs with duties on cotton – Erdogan adviser; 10/05/2018 – REG-Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Harley Davidson Auto Loan Abs From 2016; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs will have a ‘significant impact’ on sales; 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDON HOG.N SAYS PUNITIVE, RETALIATORY TARIFF ON ITS MOTORCYCLES IN ANY MARKET WOULD HAVE ‘SIGNIFICANT IMPACT’ ON SALES; 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 16/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 158.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 150,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, up from 94,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 454,723 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Juniper Networks Discusses Today’s Security Landscape at lnfosec 2018; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 26C; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Rev $1.08B; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & Skins Gambling to Generate a $50 Billion Industry by 2022; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $638,552 activity. rahim rami also sold $279,027 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares. Koley Bikash sold 7,101 shares worth $177,525.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,974 shares to 65,095 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 76,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,036 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 97,056 are held by Mackenzie. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 305,758 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Aqr Lc reported 6.09 million shares stake. 24,422 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg. Huntington Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 510 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited owns 23,621 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc owns 3,962 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 52,462 shares. 8,247 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company. Panagora Asset holds 151,924 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 6,217 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 554,115 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares to 3.43M shares, valued at $137.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 100,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.49M shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI).