Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Raised Its Cummins (CMI) Holding; Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Vesuvius (LON:VSVS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vesuvius has GBX 660 highest and GBX 565 lowest target. GBX 582.50’s average target is 25.11% above currents GBX 465.6 stock price. Vesuvius had 20 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Goldman Sachs. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 660 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 10. Berenberg maintained the shares of VSVS in report on Monday, July 22 with “Hold” rating. See Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 720.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 660.00 New Target: GBX 565.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 620.00 New Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 53.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 245,166 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 702,839 shares with $83.03M value, up from 457,673 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $23.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 939,514 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Crh Medical Corp stake by 402,140 shares to 4.72 million valued at $12.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) stake by 276,076 shares and now owns 22.19 million shares. Firstservice Corp was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 7.86% above currents $149.27 stock price. Cummins had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, May 1. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 16. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 2 by Loop Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 509,719 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Haverford Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 132 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 12,304 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,005 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Macquarie holds 0% or 10,820 shares. Verity Verity Limited Com, a South Carolina-based fund reported 28,144 shares. Buckingham Mngmt reported 43,658 shares stake. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0.13% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1.38M shares. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kwmg Limited Com has 24 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 17,025 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 69,880 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Registered Investment Advisor has 3,555 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Inc Llc reported 216,704 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 0.43% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 465.6. About 484,505 shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions to steel and foundry industries worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.31 billion GBP. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. It has a 10.12 P/E ratio. The firm offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.