Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered By $2.52 Million Its Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Position; United-guardian (UG) Shorts Raised By 43.75%

United-guardian Inc (NASDAQ:UG) had an increase of 43.75% in short interest. UG’s SI was 4,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 43.75% from 3,200 shares previously. With 4,400 avg volume, 1 days are for United-guardian Inc (NASDAQ:UG)’s short sellers to cover UG’s short positions. The SI to United-guardian Inc’s float is 0.18%. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 3,871 shares traded or 13.72% up from the average. United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) has risen 3.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UG News: 10/05/2018 – UNITED-GUARDIAN INC UG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian 1Q EPS 23c; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian Reports 67% Increase in Earnings; 19/04/2018 DJ United-Guardian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UG); 18/05/2018 – United-Guardian Announces Increase in Mid-Year Dividend

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) stake by 3.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 40,676 shares as Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB)’s stock declined 6.17%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 1.05 million shares with $66.24M value, down from 1.09M last quarter. Lyondellbasell Indus now has $32.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 2.72M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold United-Guardian, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 4.52% more from 1.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives has 1,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 257,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P reported 117,285 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0% invested in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Florida-based Zpr has invested 0.43% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation owns 60,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 45,376 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) for 23,358 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) for 6,214 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt accumulated 14,249 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 100 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt invested in 22,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 3,071 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

United-Guardian, Inc. researches, develops, makes, and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States, China, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $93.49 million. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of cosmetics, such as pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. It has a 20.7 P/E ratio. The company's medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; LUBRAJEL BA for oral care; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant for medical products companies.

Among 3 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 11. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, February 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, April 15.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Thomson Reuters Corp stake by 13,570 shares to 1.79M valued at $105.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) stake by 32,155 shares and now owns 21.45M shares. Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) was raised too.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.04B for 7.77 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 193 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 58,440 shares. Quantum Management accumulated 10,668 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated accumulated 22 shares. Aviva Public Ltd reported 0.22% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bragg Fincl accumulated 12,000 shares. Essex Mngmt Co Limited Liability Company reported 25 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested in 0.09% or 12,064 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning accumulated 1,100 shares. Kirr Marbach Company Llc In accumulated 135,980 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 19,877 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa reported 2,860 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 584,553 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 163,227 shares.

