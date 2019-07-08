Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Decreased Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) Position; Tutor Perini (TPC)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) stake by 2.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 25,262 shares as Cdn Pacific Railway (CP)’s stock rose 12.68%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 1.15 million shares with $236.55 million value, down from 1.17M last quarter. Cdn Pacific Railway now has $33.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $238.99. About 63,389 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPORTS US$500M DEBT OFFERING; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Canadian Pacific Railway $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +120a; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT

Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 72 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 58 reduced and sold their equity positions in Tutor Perini Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 41.42 million shares, up from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tutor Perini Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 40 Increased: 48 New Position: 24.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 87,982 shares to 4.35M valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) stake by 20,665 shares and now owns 1.14M shares. Sun Life Fncl Inc (NYSE:SLF) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) rating on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $240 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, March 18.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Pacific: Great Business, But Wait For A Lower Price – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Single-Use Plastics Bans: A Risk For The Petchem Industry – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CP to report second-quarter 2019 earnings results on July 16, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Should You Buy CP Rail (TSX:CP) Stock Ahead of Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $3.07 EPS, up 25.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.45 per share. CP’s profit will be $429.68 million for 19.46 P/E if the $3.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.89% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.49 million activity.

The stock increased 1.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 50,019 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) has declined 18.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 08/05/2018 – Golf-Spieth decides patience will be a virtue at TPC Sawgrass; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Rev $1.03B; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Backs FY18 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.30; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.30; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TPC TRAINING AND JADE LEARNING; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI EXPECTS PROJECTS TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS

More notable recent Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Tutor Perini Corporation’s (NYSE:TPC) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Black Construction Corporation Awarded $122 Million Wastewater Treatment Plant Project in Guam – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Share Price Is Down 49% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Analysts await Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. TPC’s profit will be $21.08M for 8.74 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Tutor Perini Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4,300.00% EPS growth.

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 5.91% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation for 285,053 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 384,533 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sg Capital Management Llc has 1.7% invested in the company for 543,028 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 1.08% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 67,140 shares.

Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $737.40 million. It operates through three divisions: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. It has a 7.8 P/E ratio. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.