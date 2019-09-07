Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Holding in Sun Life Fncl (SLF) Upped by $52.25 Million; Trian Fund Management LP Has Decreased Its Sysco Corp. (SYY) Position by $338.04 Million as Stock Declined

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 5.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.18M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 billion, down from 28.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 2.62 million shares traded or 1.43% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Sun Life Fncl Inc (SLF) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14.21 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $545.82M, up from 12.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Sun Life Fncl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 310,229 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 16/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S DOIRE LEAVES TO JOIN SUN LIFE’S PRIME ADVISORS; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 parent results; 22/03/2018 – China c.bank raises interest rate on SLF loans; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SUN LIFE FINANCIAL’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a Centennial Building in North America; 28/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel Funds announce Excel China Fund risk-rating change; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE SAYS DOIRE WILL BE PRESIDENT OF PRIME ADVISORS; 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 21.72 BLN YUAN FOR 7-DAY PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES DOIRE’S HIRING IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Sun Life appoints Tim Rarick to lead National Accounts Client Management

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 402,140 shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 100,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.49M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

