Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Its Autozone (AZO) Holding by $45.54 Million; Travelers Companies (TRV) Valuation Rose While Wills Financial Group Has Cut Its Holding

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 59,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.59M, down from 159,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73 billion market cap company. It closed at $1130.31 lastly. It is down 46.90% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 11,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $153.57. About 46,820 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46M for 12.94 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 32,155 shares to 21.45 million shares, valued at $252.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 65,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 731,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdn Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar accumulated 1,132 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 7,680 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0.36% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Palladium Prns Limited Liability holds 0.55% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 7,430 shares. Invesco accumulated 0.14% or 408,746 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fin has invested 0.13% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Art Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 1,999 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 25,041 shares. Fiera Corp has 1.87% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 466,289 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited holds 244 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 283 shares. Birinyi owns 1,050 shares. First Republic Mgmt reported 311 shares. Schroder Management owns 0.33% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 200,379 shares. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,641 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.72 million for 15.61 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

