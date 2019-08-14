Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Holding in Autozone (AZO) Lowered by $45.54 Million; Telos Capital Management Lowered Facebook (FB) Holding by $325,858

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 59,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 99,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.59 million, down from 159,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $8.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1081.28. About 411,983 shares traded or 58.98% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 5,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data analytics firm that did work for Trump; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is cutting third-party data providers out of ad targeting to clean up its act Facebook says it’s going to stop using data from third-party data providers like Experian and Acxiom; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps from platform over data misuse; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – DAUS WERE 1.45 BLN ON AVERAGE FOR MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/05/2018 – A SIGNLE DIGIT PERCENT OF FACEBOOK ACCOUNTS IS FAKE – ZUCKERBERG; 17/05/2018 – Former Cambridge Analytica boss to appear before British lawmakers on June 6; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG WILL MEET WITH LEADERS OF EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT TO TALK ABOUT PRIVACY ISSUES — COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum leaves Facebook; 26/03/2018 – FTC Confirms It Has Open, Nonpublic Investigation Into Facebook Privacy Practices

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.43 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

