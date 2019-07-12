Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Increased Merck & Co (MRK) Holding By $562,216; TELEVISION BROADCASTS LTD ORD ORDINARY S (TVBCF) Sellers Increased By 0.29% Their Shorts

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 1.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 9,068 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 551,876 shares with $34.35M value, up from 542,808 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $196.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 16.17M shares traded or 44.13% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 07/03/2018 – EISAI: MERCK TO PAY UP TO $650M FOR OPTIONS THROUGH 2020; 09/04/2018 – BREAKING: Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK +2.6%; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Net Pft EUR1.01B; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Enters Risk-Sharing Deal With SFJ Pharmaceuticals for Abituzumab; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup

TELEVISION BROADCASTS LTD ORD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:TVBCF) had an increase of 0.29% in short interest. TVBCF’s SI was 978,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.29% from 975,400 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 1956 days are for TELEVISION BROADCASTS LTD ORD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:TVBCF)’s short sellers to cover TVBCF’s short positions. It closed at $1.79 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. The company has market cap of $744.82 million. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, Hong Kong Digital New Media Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas Pay TV Operations, Channel Operations, and Other Activities divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programs on terrestrial TV platform; broadcasting of commercials on terrestrial and pay TV platforms; and production of programs.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pharma Stock Roundup: Pipeline & Regulatory Updates by MRK, GSK, SNY – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Washington Worries Trigger Bearish Merck Options Trades – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Alamos Gold In stake by 841,630 shares to 9.86 million valued at $50.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) stake by 39,864 shares and now owns 7.94 million shares. Crh Medical Corp was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck \u0026 Co (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck \u0026 Co had 19 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, June 21. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 23 to “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald. Argus Research maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.