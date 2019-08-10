Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lifted Magna Intl (MGA) Holding by $2.19 Million as Stock Declined; Take (TTWO) Shareholder Skytop Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 45,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 12.66 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616.53 million, up from 12.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 1.08M shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.34M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares to 3.43M shares, valued at $137.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold In by 841,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.86M shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP).

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Grows Seat Business With New Ohio Facility – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fourth Quarter & Year End 2018 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Value Stocks for Your TFSA Account – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.