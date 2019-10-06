Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Boosted Franco Nevada (FNV) Holding; Summit Materials Class A (SUM) Shorts Down By 6.43%

Summit Materials Inc Class A (NYSE:SUM) had a decrease of 6.43% in short interest. SUM’s SI was 17.58 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 6.43% from 18.79M shares previously. With 1.80 million avg volume, 10 days are for Summit Materials Inc Class A (NYSE:SUM)’s short sellers to cover SUM’s short positions. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 594,336 shares traded. Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has declined 25.85% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SUM News: 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS 1Q NET REV. $289.9M, EST. $299.7M; 22/03/2018 – lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Materials Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUM); 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES SUMMIT MATERIALS LLC TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS – FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, CO REITERATED CAPEX GUIDANCE OF RANGE OF $210 MLN TO $225 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials 1Q Rev $289.9M; 31/05/2018 – Summit Materials at Tour Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – FMI Represents Midwest Minerals in Sale to Summit Materials; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 06/03/2018 Summit Materials at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) stake by 0.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 12,400 shares as Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)’s stock rose 22.81%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 2.97 million shares with $252.49 million value, up from 2.96 million last quarter. Franco Nevada Corp now has $17.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 513,683 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Alamos Gold In stake by 285,320 shares to 9.57M valued at $57.76 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Royal Bank Cda (NYSE:RY) stake by 128,130 shares and now owns 17.21M shares. Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada has $9500 highest and $73 lowest target. $85.33’s average target is -9.65% below currents $94.44 stock price. Franco-Nevada had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) on Thursday, August 8 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The Company’s products include aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. It has a 126.8 P/E ratio. The firm also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.