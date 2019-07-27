Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut Its Holding in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) as Share Value Rose; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Position by $6.05 Million as Valuation Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 40.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 57,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,935 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, down from 140,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28M shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 25,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.55 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $238.27. About 208,886 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC SAYS PACT AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – HAS RECEIVED 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE FROM TCRC & IBEW OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PLANS TO STRIKE; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific profit declines after tough winter weather; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Unions Reject Canadian Pacific Railway’s Final Contract Offers; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Deal Subject to Union Ratification

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,671 shares to 213,495 shares, valued at $68.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 37,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $25.88 million activity. Barker Ellen had sold 1,435 shares worth $145,203. Another trade for 23,174 shares valued at $2.34 million was sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS. CARP DANIEL A sold 14,749 shares worth $1.53M. Van Haren Julie also sold $1.60 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Flessner Kyle M had sold 9,270 shares worth $936,455 on Thursday, January 31. $9.19M worth of stock was sold by TEMPLETON RICHARD K on Thursday, January 31.

