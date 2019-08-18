Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Upped Its Open Text (OTEX) Position by $657,324; Stock Value Rose; Nbw Capital Decreased Holding in Chegg (CHGG) by $1.16 Million

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 39.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 30,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 47,247 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 77,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $40.46. About 1.38M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 0.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 17,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 9.88 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $379.47 million, up from 9.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 354,570 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 402,140 shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 40,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI).

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2,121 shares to 25,634 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) by 16,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Amer Bank reported 6,780 shares stake. Granahan Inv Ma has invested 0.91% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Stephens Ar holds 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 1,781 shares. Fiera Cap reported 0.02% stake. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Century has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). D E Shaw Company accumulated 767,256 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Natixis holds 0% or 9,502 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,585 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 242,604 shares. Fmr Lc has 599,961 shares. Bbr Lc holds 0.04% or 8,500 shares. Parametric Ltd reported 119,442 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.15% or 616,506 shares. Shellback Limited Partnership reported 430,000 shares.

