Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Its Bce (BCE) Position by $333,124; Stock Price Rose; Financial Engines Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Dominion Energy In (D) as Stock Declined

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 7,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 52,110 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 59,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 595,905 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy In (D) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 255,204 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56 million, down from 259,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.36 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 223,826 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,818 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) owns 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,373 shares. Mackenzie Finance accumulated 30,486 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Novare Cap Management Lc owns 3,729 shares. Old Dominion Capital accumulated 111,838 shares. Heritage Wealth, a Virginia-based fund reported 18,978 shares. First Personal has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Charter has 17,918 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Korea holds 0.19% or 560,329 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 0.27% or 115,949 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 42,631 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 7,214 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 2.75 million shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO) by 192,148 shares to 401,713 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Common Stock (NYSE:ABBV) by 14,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 17,298 shares to 9.88 million shares, valued at $379.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bank Cda (NYSE:RY) by 57,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM).