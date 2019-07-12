Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Upped Comcast (CMCSA) Stake By $2.55 Million; Splunk (SPLK)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

Splunk Inc (SPLK) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 207 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 162 cut down and sold stock positions in Splunk Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 157.67 million shares, up from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Splunk Inc in top ten positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 136 Increased: 127 New Position: 80.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Comcast Corp (CMCSA) stake by 2.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 87,982 shares as Comcast Corp (CMCSA)’s stock rose 14.74%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 4.35 million shares with $130.21M value, up from 4.26 million last quarter. Comcast Corp now has $200.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 15.19M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – OFFER IS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE OF £11.05 PER SKY SHARE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018, BEING LAST BUSINESS DAY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMCAST’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SKY; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 26/04/2018 – TCI IS SAID TO EXIT COMCAST, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say -; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – THROUGHOUT PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE, COMCAST UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, AND SKY UNDERTAKES, SKY SHALL MAINTAIN UK HQ IN OSTERLEY; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – Comcast and Tile Partner on First-of-Its-Kind Video and Voice Control Integration; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN U.K

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $20.61 billion. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service.

The stock increased 3.94% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.42. About 2.13 million shares traded or 24.84% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 5.63% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. for 84,620 shares. Glynn Capital Management Llc owns 173,339 shares or 3.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc has 3.68% invested in the company for 37,950 shares. The Missouri-based Jag Capital Management Llc has invested 2.8% in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 182,487 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, April 26. Nomura maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset has 90,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Da Davidson And Co has 0.32% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 476,372 shares. Comm National Bank & Trust holds 0.28% or 583,079 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Intact Invest Mngmt Inc has 271,800 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 50.34M shares. Archon Prtn Llc holds 296,000 shares. 31,329 are held by Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.82% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hallmark Capital Mgmt holds 0.26% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 60,057 shares. Zweig owns 244,710 shares. Quadrant Management Ltd Co reported 1.7% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Karpas Strategies Lc holds 1.93% or 114,457 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation has 0.09% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Caxton Associates LP invested in 1.16% or 200,000 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) stake by 86,872 shares to 20.29 million valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 336,153 shares and now owns 264,854 shares. Firstservice Corp was reduced too.