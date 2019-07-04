Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased Bce (BCE) Position By $333,124; Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 12.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 7,571 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)’s stock rose 4.07%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 52,110 shares with $2.31M value, down from 59,681 last quarter. Bce Inc now has $41.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 593,070 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial

Among 4 analysts covering Spirent Communications PLC (LON:SPT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Spirent Communications PLC had 16 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) on Friday, March 8 with "Equal Weight" rating. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by Liberum Capital. Goldman Sachs maintained Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) on Monday, March 11 with "Neutral" rating. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Friday, January 11 report. The firm has "Equal Weight" rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, January 17. Jefferies maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) earned "Neutral" rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, January 28. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 23 with "Neutral".

The stock decreased 0.50% or GBX 0.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 160.2. Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018.

Spirent Communications plc provides test methodologies and solutions for communication technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of 980.01 million GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Networks & Applications, Wireless & Positioning, and Service Assurance. It has a 17.8 P/E ratio. The Networks & Applications segment develops solutions for functional, performance, and security testing of next-generation networks and applications that simulate real-world conditions in the lab, before a commercial launch, and in the live network.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Sun Life Fncl Inc (NYSE:SLF) stake by 1.37M shares to 14.21M valued at $545.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Canadian Imperial Bk (NYSE:CM) stake by 804,140 shares and now owns 1.57 million shares. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was raised too.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. BCE’s profit will be $610.40M for 17.02 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

