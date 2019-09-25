Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lifted Cameco (CCJ) Position by $11.89 Million; Spears Abacus Advisors Has Upped Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $511,632 as Market Value Declined

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 225.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 7,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 10,262 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $746,000, up from 3,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.57. About 1.07M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 1.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 22.64M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.69M, up from 21.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 663,903 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $851.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,567 shares to 495,354 shares, valued at $66.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 725,761 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc owns 0.51% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 505,078 shares. Hamlin Cap Mngmt Lc holds 2.52% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 808,123 shares. Provise Management Ltd Llc, Florida-based fund reported 17,431 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot Incorporated Ma has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 58,946 shares. Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 0.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Atlas Browninc accumulated 26,372 shares. Deprince Race Zollo has 259,989 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,656 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 6.42 million shares. Howe & Rusling reported 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Transamerica Fincl Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,548 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Liability holds 0.35% or 8.85 million shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 57,121 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. 25,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 9,121 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $163.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk (NYSE:TD) by 104,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.76M shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

