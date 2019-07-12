Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased Its Cameco (CCJ) Position; Spears Abacus Advisors Has Boosted By $2.00 Million Its American Intl Group (AIG) Position

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 8.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc acquired 46,509 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 17.36%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 574,680 shares with $24.75 million value, up from 528,171 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $48.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 2.86M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 0.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 32,155 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)'s stock declined 17.43%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 21.45 million shares with $252.78 million value, up from 21.42M last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $4.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 6.71M shares traded or 270.83% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22.83M are owned by Fmr Ltd Llc. Bb&T Corporation holds 11,002 shares. Donald Smith Incorporated holds 2.62% or 1.59 million shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest holds 516,632 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 3,326 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust has 568 shares. Arga Mgmt Lp holds 84,425 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0.06% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 21,650 shares. Skba Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 355,555 shares. The Kansas-based Kwmg Ltd Liability has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Voya Inv Management Ltd Com owns 491,043 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Confluence Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.74% or 1.01 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. American International Gr had 15 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 15 by Compass Point. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. UBS maintained American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by Argus Research.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable Upon Warrant Exercise – Business Wire" on June 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire" published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance" on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "AIG to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Business Wire" published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "AIG Consolidates Assumed Reinsurance Operations to Form Global Business AIG Re, Names Christopher Schaper CEO of AIG Re – Business Wire" with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity. Vaughan Therese M bought $51,710 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.