Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Upped Its Amerisource (ABC) Position; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Lifted J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Amerisource (ABC) stake by 2.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 57,604 shares as Amerisource (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 2.36M shares with $153.33 million value, up from 2.30M last quarter. Amerisource now has $16.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 1.37M shares traded or 6.71% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 2.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas acquired 5,635 shares as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 279,764 shares with $31.28 million value, up from 274,129 last quarter. J P Morgan Chase & Co now has $376.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4 Certs Ratings; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Sees Long Timeline, Big Goals for Health Venture; 13/04/2018 – “It was a fantastic quarter” for J.P. Morgan, says Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.”; 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP. SAYS JP MORGAN CUTS STAKE IN CO. TO 9.47% FROM 11.4%; 22/05/2018 – SRC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 15/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is 8.10% above currents $80.94 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10000 target in Monday, June 3 report. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 10 to “Underperform”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Colliers Intl stake by 34,480 shares to 1.15 million valued at $82.55M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Firstservice Corp stake by 10,210 shares and now owns 344,310 shares. Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 7.60% above currents $117.72 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18.