Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Decreased By $229.80 Million Its Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) Holding; SJW (SJW)’s Sentiment Is 1.54

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) stake by 31.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 4.89 million shares as Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 10.47M shares with $500.65 million value, down from 15.35 million last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgt now has $54.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 1.88M shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

SJW Corp (SJW) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 74 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 48 cut down and sold stock positions in SJW Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 17.88 million shares, up from 17.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding SJW Corp in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 37 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

The stock increased 1.47% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $68.93. About 86,370 shares traded. SJW Group (SJW) has risen 2.51% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – SJW GROUP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 60 PERCENT OF COMBINED COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Eric W. Thornburg to Serve as Chairman, President and CEO of Merged SJW-Connecticut Water Company; 30/04/2018 – SJW Group, Connecticut Water Deal on Track to Close in 4th Quarter; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Believes SJW Group Merger Is in Best Interest of Connecticut Water Hldrs; 15/03/2018 – SJW GROUP,CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE DEAL ~$750M IN AGGREGATE; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – JAMES LYNCH WILL SERVE AS CFO OF NEWLY COMBINED COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – SJW Last Month Agreed to Merge With Connecticut Water; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – ERIC THORNBURG WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF NEWLY-MERGED COMPANY

Covington Capital Management holds 6.72% of its portfolio in SJW Group for 1.86 million shares. Water Asset Management Llc owns 27,148 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nuance Investments Llc has 1.91% invested in the company for 744,016 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.9% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 85,304 shares.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. It has a 39.41 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

More notable recent SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is SJW Group (SJW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SJW Group lower on pricing equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “The 3 Best-Performing Water Stocks of 2019 So Far – The Motley Fool” on March 23, 2019. More interesting news about SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SJW Group Announces 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “SJW Corp (SJW) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 26.85% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.08 per share. SJW’s profit will be $22.29 million for 21.81 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.21% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Sun Life Fncl Inc (NYSE:SLF) stake by 14.43 million shares to 28.64 million valued at $1.14 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Royal Bank Cda (NYSE:RY) stake by 17.21 million shares and now owns 34.55 million shares. Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $6900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $61.88’s average target is 20.53% above currents $51.34 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 8 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, September 27. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. As per Friday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Tuesday, October 1 the stock rating was maintained by TD Securities with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Brookfield Asset Management Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on October 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Blackstone – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brookfield Asset Management Completes Acquisition Of 61.2% of Oaktree Capital Management – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brookfield Asset Management and Oaktree Capital Group Announce the Anticipated Election Deadline – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Brookfield’s Acquisition of GGP Looks One Year Later – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.