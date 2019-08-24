Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Holds Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM); Sit Investment Associates Boosted Suncor Energy (SU) Position by $1.30 Million

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 40,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 450,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, up from 409,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 2.16 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 32,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 15.35M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715.36M, up from 15.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.79M shares traded or 29.56% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Fd Cem (CEM) by 697,586 shares to 81,748 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 11,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 725 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alberta again eases oil output curtailments – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “How to Turn $5000 Into $100000 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “The Smart Money Is Buying These Unloved Oil Stocks: Should You Buy, Too? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Cheap Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares to 99,938 shares, valued at $76.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl by 101,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold In.