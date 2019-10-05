Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Upped Open Text (OTEX) Position; Shorts at CCL INDS CL B CDA ORDINARY SHARES (CCDBF) Lowered By 37.05%

CCL INDS INC CL B CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had a decrease of 37.05% in short interest. CCDBF’s SI was 568,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 37.05% from 902,600 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 474 days are for CCL INDS INC CL B CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)’s short sellers to cover CCDBF’s short positions. It closed at $41 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Open Text Corp (OTEX) stake by 0.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 39,387 shares as Open Text Corp (OTEX)’s stock rose 10.90%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 9.92 million shares with $409.46M value, up from 9.88M last quarter. Open Text Corp now has $10.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.44. About 206,641 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Open Text Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTEX) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Tech Dividend Stocks to Buy That Arenâ€™t Microsoft – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TSX Ends Notably Lower – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Open Text Corp: 3 Reasons to Consider This Canadian Tech Stock – Profit Confidential” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Crh Medical Corp stake by 137,010 shares to 4.59 million valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) stake by 178,130 shares and now owns 12.20M shares. Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) was reduced too.

CCL Industries Inc., a specialty packaging company, makes and sells labels, containers, and consumer printable media products. The company has market cap of $7.10 billion. It operates through Label, Avery, Checkpoint, and Container divisions. It has a 18.67 P/E ratio. The Label segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durables markets.

More notable recent CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CCL Industries EPS misses by C$0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CCL Industries Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CCL: Large Checkpoint Acquisition Complete – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2016. More interesting news about CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This Growth Stock Delivered Annualized Returns Of 50% In The Last Few Years – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Greystone Logistics Is A High-Quality Growth Company Trading For Half Of Peer Multiples With +300% Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.