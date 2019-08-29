Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) Position by $5.20 Million; Shares Rose; Cacti Asset Management Has Raised Position in Cvs Caremark (CVS)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 25,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.55 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $235.2. About 305,445 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 29/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Winding Down Freight Shipments in Canada, U.S. Due to Strike — Company; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Continues to Work Closely With TCRC and Made Significant Movement in Bargaining; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC SAYS PACT AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS FULL OPERATIONS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC AND KOOTENAY VALLEY RAILWAY WILL RESUME MAY 31 AT 0600 LOCAL TIME ACROSS CANADA; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to 65c Vs. 56.25c; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 15,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 470,521 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38 million, up from 454,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 7.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Trust holds 0.02% or 5,594 shares. Veritable Lp owns 44,110 shares. 931 were accumulated by Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Inc Ca. Kamunting Street Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,500 shares. Rampart Invest Ltd Co accumulated 15,719 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.76% or 13,716 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na invested 0.5% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kistler reported 33,432 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,721 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Company holds 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 16,923 shares. Valicenti Advisory Serv Incorporated stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 1.02% stake. Savings Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 13,809 shares. Adirondack Tru Communication has invested 0.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. On Monday, March 11 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1,900 shares. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 20,000 shares to 386,229 shares, valued at $31.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,125 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Imperial Bk (NYSE:CM) by 804,140 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $123.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 87,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).