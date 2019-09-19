Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Raised Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) Position by $870,780; Share Value Rose; As Energy Fuels (UUUU) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Stake

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 9,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 4.50M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.03M, up from 4.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 165,421 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 51.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.035. About 306,377 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 137,010 shares to 4.59 million shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.29M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.15M shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold In.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 911,863 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $93.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newpark Res Inc (Prn) by 4.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nexgen Energy Ltd.