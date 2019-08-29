Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Its Bce (BCE) Stake by $333,124; Share Price Rose; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holder York Capital Management Global Advisors Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 7,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 52,110 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 59,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 1.04 million shares traded or 25.16% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About 2.13 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 18/05/2018 – AZN LOOKING FORWARD TO WORKING ON SOLUTIONS ON PRICING: MALLON; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca New Launches, Generics Impact in Focus — Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca drug Fasenra fails to achieve main goal in COPD trial; 07/05/2018 – Bactiguard Holding AB (publ): Bactiguard’s licensing partner Smartwise enters collaboration with AstraZeneca; 24/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Heads to 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting with Its Diversified Oncology Portfolio and Next-Generation Pipeline; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q Rev $5.18B; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s drug Fasenra flops in COPD trial; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TRANSACTION IS PART OF ASTRAZENECA’S STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON ITS THREE MAIN THERAPY AREAS OF ONCOLOGY, CARDIOVASCULAR, RENAL & METABOLISM AND RESPIRATORY

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 31,191 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $147.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 13,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.16B for 24.89 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 406,413 shares to 716,442 shares, valued at $38.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 152,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).