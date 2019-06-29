Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) Stake by $5.20 Million; Share Price Rose; Appleton Partners Trimmed Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake by $4.67 Million; Stock Value Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 25,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.55 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $235.24. About 434,326 shares traded or 3.70% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 14/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific Above Peer Average; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Rail Unions Reach Deal to Avoid Canada Strike; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: To Meet With Both Unions Later Friday to Discuss Next Steps; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT, THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTION TO COMMUTER RAIL COMPANIES OPERATING ON CP’S NETWORK; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to 65c Vs. 56.25c; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPORTS US$500M DEBT OFFERING; 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice; 30/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 67.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 28,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,587 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 41,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Playboy said Wednesday that it would be exiting Facebook and deactivating each of its accounts; 17/04/2018 – The new aim of “building fast and failing fast” is much akin to Facebook’s retired “move fast and break things” mantra; 01/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Rivals Take Shots at Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Introduces Central Page for Privacy and Security Settings; 22/03/2018 – 03/20 The Cable – Inflation, Facebook & Uber; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Delays Preview Of Smart Speaker In Wake Of Data Scandal: Report — MarketWatch; 17/03/2018 – Embracing China, Facebook and Himself, Cambodia’s Ruler Digs In; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – AFTER IT BECAME KNOWN GSR BROKE CONTRACT, FIRM DELETED ALL FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES, IN COOPERATION WITH FACEBOOK; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them It’s hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,469 shares to 645,118 shares, valued at $48.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk (NYSE:TD).

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Is The U.S. Rail Freight Industry Ready For Broad Open Access In Key Markets? – Benzinga” on May 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Canadian Pacific Moves Record Grain Volumes In May – Benzinga” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alberta government seeking to offload crude-by-rail contracts, Kenney says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CP takes advantage of strategic land holdings; celebrates the official opening of Vancouver Automotive Compound – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $3.07 EPS, up 25.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.45 per share. CP’s profit will be $428.43M for 19.16 P/E if the $3.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.39 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr Equity Et by 16,845 shares to 457,233 shares, valued at $25.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd D.