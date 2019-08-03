Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lowered Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position as Share Price Declined; Sg Americas Securities Has Cut Position in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A New (SSP) by $574,360 as Share Price Declined

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A New (SSP) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 28,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The institutional investor held 25,444 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534,000, down from 54,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 165,788 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 10/04/2018 – Frank Friedman joins Scripps as vice president of consumer engagement for Local Media; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Anticipates Margin Improvement of 400 Basis Points Between 2018 and 2020; 02/05/2018 – Scripps outlines transformation strategy in letter to shareholders; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps Sees 2Q National Media Rev in Low-to-Mid $60M Range; 22/03/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS CEO COMMENTS ON HOLDER BOARD NOMINATIONS IN MEMO; 07/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO IMPROVE MARGINS BY 400 BASIS POINTS IN 2018 – 2020, COSTS SAVINGS OF $10 MLN IN 2018, $30 MLN STARTING IN 2019; 13/04/2018 – Gamco Says It Seeks to Have Brown, Cole, Sadusky Elected to E.W. Scripps Board ‘to Help Management Increase Intrinsic Value’; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Put Forth Margin Targets That Are Vague and Baseless; 17/04/2018 – Harry Anderson Tribute This Sat. on Laff

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 336,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 264,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72 million, down from 601,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 4.36 million shares traded or 6.30% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 22/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – LABEL UPDATE IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY IN UNITED STATES; 11/05/2018 – World Chronic Heart Failure Pricing, Reimbursement, and Access Report 2018: Physician Uptake of Entresto Lower than Expected – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises R&D View on Increased Funding of Pipeline Opportunities, Forex Impact; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly, Sigilon Therapeutics in Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Scripps to acquire eight television stations from Nexstar-Tribune merger divestitures – PRNewswire” on March 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Scripps closes its acquisition of 15 television stations from Cordillera Communications – PRNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Saints & Sinners Season Four Premiere Finishes #1 on Television Ahead of ABC, CBS, FOX, HBO, All Cable Networks Sunday Night 9:00-10:00 pm (ET) Among African Americans 18-49 & 25-54 – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scripps +2.6% after sharp revenue gain in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.18 million activity. $209,000 worth of stock was sold by Lawlor Brian G. on Tuesday, February 5. SCRIPPS CHARLES E bought 5,000 shares worth $94,631. 26,522 shares were bought by Scripps Eaton M, worth $494,517 on Thursday, February 7.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 66,765 shares to 71,830 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (Call) by 138,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (NYSE:CXP).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Judge Rules Against Trump Proposal Forcing Pharma Companies To Disclose Drug Prices In Commercials – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Elanco: Implication Of The Potential Bayer Animal Health Merger – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Verzenio Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Eli Lilly, SYSCO and Interpublic Group – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Up the Ante in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

