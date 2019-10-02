Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Increases Position in Amdocs LTD (DOX); Seven Post Investment Office LP Trimmed Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Holding as Share Value Declined

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 157,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 513,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85 million, down from 670,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 43,354 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 100,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 3.02 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.16 million, up from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 171,768 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 138,081 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Llp accumulated 3,305 shares. Millennium Management Ltd has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Shine Advisory Svcs has 3,327 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Mackenzie Finance Corp holds 14,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.11% or 17,539 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs Inc holds 0.75% or 367,447 shares in its portfolio. London Company Of Virginia stated it has 0.25% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 0.01% or 39,631 shares. 97,643 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Management Lc. Advisory Rech Inc holds 0.26% or 567,313 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Company holds 12,622 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 3,381 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.1% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $19.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 25,743 shares to 74,195 shares, valued at $62.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

