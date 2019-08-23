Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Position; Semgroup Class A (SEMG) SI Decreased By 10.3%

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 5.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 194,276 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 3.43M shares with $137.94M value, down from 3.63M last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $177.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 6.61M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators

Semgroup Corporation Class A (NYSE:SEMG) had a decrease of 10.3% in short interest. SEMG’s SI was 5.10M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.3% from 5.68 million shares previously. With 985,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Semgroup Corporation Class A (NYSE:SEMG)’s short sellers to cover SEMG’s short positions. The SI to Semgroup Corporation Class A’s float is 7.76%. The stock decreased 4.71% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 668,647 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO COST BETWEEN $60 MLN AND $66 MLN, OF WHICH SEMGROUP WILL FUND 51 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Exits SemGroup

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.47 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Record Stock Buybacks Fueled by Debt and Cash – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 6.90% above currents $53.19 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5900 target in Thursday, June 20 report. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, June 20. Bank of America maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru has invested 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.69% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pioneer Trust Bancshares N A Or accumulated 101,993 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Llc has 0.35% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fosun Ltd invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 351,872 shares. 99,133 were accumulated by Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Company. 86,638 were reported by Pinnacle Prns Inc. American Assets Limited Liability Co has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York holds 0.07% or 56,322 shares. First Tru stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Epoch Prtn Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 243,455 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,000 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Lc invested in 0.07% or 4,550 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) stake by 462,398 shares to 3.89 million valued at $167.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) stake by 20,665 shares and now owns 1.14 million shares. Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) was raised too.

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SemGroup Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:SEMG – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “One Word About SemGroup: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SemGroup Corporation: Get Out The Shark Repellant – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Semgroup Corp (SEMG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold SemGroup Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 108,141 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 17,753 shares. 6,022 are held by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Highland Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 173,630 shares. The New York-based Element Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,888 shares stake. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership holds 69,988 shares. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.28% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 52,191 shares. Spark Invest Management Limited, a New York-based fund reported 118,700 shares.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company has market cap of $755.68 million. The Company’s Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers.