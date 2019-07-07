Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lifted Royal Bank Cda (RY) Position By $4.34 Million; Saratoga Investment New (SAR) SI Decreased By 5.76%

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Royal Bank Cda (RY) stake by 0.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 57,822 shares as Royal Bank Cda (RY)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 17.34M shares with $1.31B value, up from 17.28M last quarter. Royal Bank Cda now has $115.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.87. About 1.08 million shares traded or 27.37% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates RBC Municipal Products, LLC Trust, Series E-119; 06/04/2018 – RBC ‘HAS WORK TO DO’ TO MAKE JOBS MORE ATTRACTIVE TO WOMEN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – CAPREIT CAR_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$40 FROM C$38; 16/05/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – RBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 21/03/2018 – Will Facebook’s privacy problems be a catalyst for blockchain? RBC analyst Mitch Steves weighs in; 09/05/2018 – CAMPARI CPRI.Ml : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Horizn Knowledge Platform Capabilities That Facilitate RBC’s Digital Activation Strategy Recognized By Celent With A Model Bank 2018 Award; 06/03/2018 – CELLNEX TELECOM SA CLNX.MC : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26 FROM EUR 25; 06/04/2018 – CORRECT: RBC CEO CALLS FOR REDESIGN EDUCATION,LABOR INITIATIVES

Saratoga Investment Corp New (NYSE:SAR) had a decrease of 5.76% in short interest. SAR’s SI was 37,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.76% from 39,900 shares previously. With 17,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Saratoga Investment Corp New (NYSE:SAR)’s short sellers to cover SAR’s short positions. The SI to Saratoga Investment Corp New’s float is 0.8%. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.13. About 35,199 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 14.18% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development firm specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $187.37 million. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It has a 9.19 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Alamos Gold In stake by 841,630 shares to 9.86 million valued at $50.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 194,276 shares and now owns 3.43M shares. Crh Medical Corp was reduced too.

