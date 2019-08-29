Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Position as Share Price Declined; Sailingstone Capital Partners Position in Eqt (EQT) Has Decreased by $3.61 Million as Shares Declined

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 180,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.28% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 3.81M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 10/04/2018 – EQT V AND Vl TO SELL BROADNET, NORWAY’S LEADING ALTERNATIVE FIBER-BASED DATA COMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER, TO EQT INFRASTRUCTURE lll; 08/05/2018 – EQT Corp Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 26/04/2018 – US natural gas producer EQT to sell midstream assets; 15/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: President resigns from EQT natural gas company; 16/05/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 16/05/2018 – EQT TO SELL MEDTECH COMPANY HTL-STREFA; 31/05/2018 – EQT CORP – EVALUATING POTENTIAL SALE OF NON-CORE PRODUCTION & RELATED GATHERING & PIPELINE ASSETS IN HURON PLAY; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES RMP TO PAY EQM TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN LESS ANY PREVIOUS REIMBURSEMENTS BY RMP; 18/04/2018 – EQT CORP EQT.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.03/SHR

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 40,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.24 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 1.85M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $498,873 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,869 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $130.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bank Cda (NYSE:RY) by 57,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $612,567 activity. $263,328 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by McNally Robert Joseph on Friday, March 29. The insider MacCleary Gerald F. bought $22,503. Shares for $118,740 were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue on Thursday, March 14. 1,025 shares valued at $21,259 were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV on Monday, April 1. $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Centofanti Erin R..

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 EPS, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

