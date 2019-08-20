Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Raised By $4.34 Million Its Royal Bank Cda (RY) Position; Royal Bank Of Canada Boosted Dte Energy Co (DTE) Stake

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Dte Energy Co (DTE) stake by 6.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada acquired 54,254 shares as Dte Energy Co (DTE)’s stock rose 2.50%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 835,383 shares with $104.21 million value, up from 781,129 last quarter. Dte Energy Co now has $23.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $130.79. About 1.43 million shares traded or 75.17% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SYNCHRONIZED TO GRID SUNDAY: CO. SAYS; 15/04/2018 – Storms unleash tornadoes in U.S. east, record snow in Midwest; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY – PROPOSED RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED BY 2022; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE); 25/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20043 – Benedict Ilozer against DTE Energy Company- Evidentiary Hearing on May 8, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects in Michigan Scheduled to Be Completed by 2022; 23/04/2018 – DJ DTE Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DTE); 17/05/2018 – DTE CUTS FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 63% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Royal Bank Cda (RY) stake by 0.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 57,822 shares as Royal Bank Cda (RY)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 17.34 million shares with $1.31B value, up from 17.28 million last quarter. Royal Bank Cda now has $107.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 692,719 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 11/05/2018 – WPT INDUSTRIAL REIT WlRu.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14.50 FROM $13.50; 23/05/2018 – MEDEQUITIES REALTY TRUST INC MRT.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF RBC TRUST CAPITAL SECURITIES – SERIES 2008-1; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CANADIAN, U.S. ECONOMIES ARE STRONG; 04/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – FAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS CORP FlHu.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 09/03/2018 – SPIN MASTER CORP TOY.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$66 FROM C$61; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,646 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.01% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.02% or 170,095 shares. 2,565 are owned by Columbia Asset. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 371,191 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Zeke Lc invested 0.08% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Bluecrest Cap Management Limited, a Guernsey-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 3,687 shares. North Star Investment stated it has 6,996 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Johnson Fincl Inc has 0% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 287 shares. Peddock Cap Ltd Liability has 0.32% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 4,737 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Sei Invests holds 0.04% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 102,014 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 239,245 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $248,540 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $248,540 was made by SHAW RUTH G on Tuesday, May 7.

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased Centurylink Inc (Put) (NYSE:CTL) stake by 72,100 shares to 158,700 valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IGF) stake by 13,666 shares and now owns 122,799 shares. Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. DTE Energy has $13400 highest and $12200 lowest target. $128’s average target is -2.13% below currents $130.79 stock price. DTE Energy had 7 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The stock of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 3.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Colliers Intl stake by 101,160 shares to 1.19M valued at $79.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) stake by 86,872 shares and now owns 20.29 million shares. Firstservice Corp was reduced too.

