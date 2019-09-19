Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Holding In Manulife Fincl (MFC) Was Lifted; Ronna Sue Cohen Lowered Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $97.47 Million

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 97.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 1.95 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 42,841 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 8.66 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Fincl Corp (MFC) by 47.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 3.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 11.54M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209.75M, up from 7.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Fincl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 1.22 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET LOOKING FOR UNDISCOVERED OPPORTUNITIES; 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028; 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 25/03/2018 – China is a ‘tremendous’ opportunity, says Manulife chief; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Manulife Financial Corp.’s Subordinated Debt ‘A-‘; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67; 16/04/2018 – Manulife Investments Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ Rtg To Manulife Singapore; Outlook Stable

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Coca-Cola Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons the Best of the Coca-Cola Stock Rally May Be Over – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.21 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.52% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 96,712 shares. Coho Prtn holds 0.55% or 456,550 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 0.94% stake. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 16,100 shares. Lathrop Inv Corp has 0.23% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). South Dakota Investment Council has 149,976 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Iat Reinsurance holds 15,000 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt holds 119,494 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Opus Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lincluden Mgmt Limited invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 582,756 were reported by Creative Planning. Woodstock owns 58,684 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 1,794 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stewart Patten Lc accumulated 426,008 shares.