Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Rogers Communication (RCI) Holding; Proshare Advisors Has Increased Its National Retail Pptys (NNN) Stake

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Rogers Communication (RCI) stake by 0.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd analyzed 86,872 shares as Rogers Communication (RCI)'s stock rose 2.57%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 20.29 million shares with $1.09 billion value, down from 20.38M last quarter. Rogers Communication now has $26.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 269,089 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500.

Proshare Advisors Llc increased National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) stake by 14.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proshare Advisors Llc acquired 33,854 shares as National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN)'s stock declined 0.78%. The Proshare Advisors Llc holds 262,612 shares with $14.55 million value, up from 228,758 last quarter. National Retail Pptys Inc now has $8.65B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 908,293 shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.76 million for 12.68 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Toronto Dominion Bk (NYSE:TD) stake by 87,259 shares to 22.87 million valued at $1.24B in 2019Q1. It also upped Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) stake by 98,537 shares and now owns 5.26M shares. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Co has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 569,550 shares. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fort Lp has 0.11% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Rockland Trust Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Qs Lc holds 33,837 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 801,075 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 505,500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Hightower Llc invested in 0% or 5,862 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 6.41 million shares. Ww Asset Inc holds 6,108 shares. 767,458 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Rogers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on July 23, 2019, Fool.ca published: "With New Media Leadership, Is Rogers (TSX:RCI.B) Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada" on August 02, 2019.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Income Investors Should Know That National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Did National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "National Retail Properties (NNN) Raises Quarterly Dividend 3% to $0.515; 3.8% Yield – StreetInsider.com" on July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fin Mngmt LP owns 7,400 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 493,490 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 734,422 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0.04% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Fmr Llc holds 0.03% or 3.88 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 72,725 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 363,337 shares. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd accumulated 36,134 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wesbanco Savings Bank has 0.1% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Montag A And Associates Inc holds 0.13% or 26,175 shares. Amer Century has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Cwm has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 272,795 shares. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America owns 147,365 shares. Raymond James Fin Advisors has 65,810 shares.

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 6,893 shares to 352,022 valued at $38.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 28,621 shares and now owns 1.12M shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. National Retail Props had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. Tessitore Christopher Paul sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 23,000 shares.